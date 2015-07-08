Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-02-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name NEUFVILLE, FRANCOIS SIECA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/1/1968
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-02 02:35:00
Court Case 1202019701597
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HOLDEN, SHAKA ALLEN
Arrest Type
DOB 7/10/1991
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-02 12:02:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name PARKER, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/2/1972
Height 6.0
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-02 10:27:00
Court Case 5902020208050
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name PATTERSON, VERLEY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/22/1992
Height 5.7
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-02 16:00:00
Court Case 5902020208062
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name RODGERS, TERRY LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/3/1968
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-02 03:33:00
Court Case 5902020208021
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name ULMER, CURTIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/15/1993
Height 5.11
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-02 10:00:00
Court Case 5902020207404
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount