Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-03-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name FORD, KRISTINA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/12/1973
Height 5.1
Weight 105
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-03 10:12:00
Court Case 5902020207891
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name ROLLINS, ANTONIO T
Arrest Type
DOB 1/15/1993
Height 6.4
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-03 12:37:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name GREEN, JEFFERY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/28/1995
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-03 14:42:00
Court Case 5902020208189
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount

Name ROBINSON, TRAVIS
Arrest Type
DOB 2/18/1989
Height 5.6
Weight 193
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-03 11:22:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SERRANO, JORDAN JOSHUA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/22/1999
Height 5.6
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-03 10:13:00
Court Case 5902020208156
Charge Description ATTEMPT BREAK/ENTER MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name PHILLIPS, JARON THOMAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/21/1985
Height 6.0
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-03 14:20:00
Court Case 5902020207758
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount