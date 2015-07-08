Below are the Union County arrests for 03-03-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Williams, Haley Mae
Arrest Date 03/03/2020
Court Case 202001498
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Williams, Haley Mae (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 208 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 3/3/2020 15:38.
Arresting Officer Helms, S

Name Rodriquez-delatorre, Alex David
Arrest Date 03-03-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Rodriquez-delatorre, Alex David (H /M/26) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Secrest Shortcut Rd/crismark Dr, Monroe, on 3/3/2020 10:25:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Blount, Javonte Tyrone
Arrest Date 03/03/2020
Court Case 201910631
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 4) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), And 5) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
Description Blount, Javonte Tyrone (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 4) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), and 5) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 908 Clark St, Wingate, NC, on 3/3/2020 16:34.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Miller, Lisa Anne
Arrest Date 03-03-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Miller, Lisa Anne (W /F/52) Cited on Charge of Aggressive Driving, at 8199 Idlewild Rd/bridle Tr, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 3/3/2020 4:48:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Hackney, W T

Name Lebreton, Adam Joseph
Arrest Date 03/03/2020
Court Case 202001529
Charge 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Larceny-Felony (F), 5) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 6) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Lebreton, Adam Joseph (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Larceny-felony (F), 5) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 6) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/3/2020 17:25.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Lawrence, Alberdeania Conswala
Arrest Date 03-03-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Lawrence, Alberdeania Conswala (B /F/24) VICTIM of Breaking Or Entering (m) (C), at 1103 Keswick Pl, Monroe, NC, between 01:12, 2/2/2020 and 01:12, 3/3/2020. Reported: 01:12, 3/3/2020.
Arresting Officer Mayer, G