Below are the Union County arrests for 03-03-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Williams, Haley Mae
|Arrest Date
|03/03/2020
|Court Case
|202001498
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Williams, Haley Mae (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 208 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 3/3/2020 15:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Rodriquez-delatorre, Alex David
|Arrest Date
|03-03-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Rodriquez-delatorre, Alex David (H /M/26) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Secrest Shortcut Rd/crismark Dr, Monroe, on 3/3/2020 10:25:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Blount, Javonte Tyrone
|Arrest Date
|03/03/2020
|Court Case
|201910631
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 4) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), And 5) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
|Description
|Blount, Javonte Tyrone (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 4) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), and 5) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 908 Clark St, Wingate, NC, on 3/3/2020 16:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Miller, Lisa Anne
|Arrest Date
|03-03-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Miller, Lisa Anne (W /F/52) Cited on Charge of Aggressive Driving, at 8199 Idlewild Rd/bridle Tr, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 3/3/2020 4:48:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hackney, W T
|Name
|Lebreton, Adam Joseph
|Arrest Date
|03/03/2020
|Court Case
|202001529
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Larceny-Felony (F), 5) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 6) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Lebreton, Adam Joseph (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Larceny-felony (F), 5) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 6) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/3/2020 17:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Lawrence, Alberdeania Conswala
|Arrest Date
|03-03-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lawrence, Alberdeania Conswala (B /F/24) VICTIM of Breaking Or Entering (m) (C), at 1103 Keswick Pl, Monroe, NC, between 01:12, 2/2/2020 and 01:12, 3/3/2020. Reported: 01:12, 3/3/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayer, G