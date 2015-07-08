Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-04-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MIDDLETON, RICHARD
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/19/1977
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-04 09:01:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BOWDEN, CHRISTOPHER BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/17/1997
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|334
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-04 10:28:00
|Court Case
|5902020208309
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|MAINGUA, MOHAMUD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/1/1993
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-04 14:15:00
|Court Case
|5902020204286
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MORRISON, MITCHELL TARRELL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/11/1978
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-04 09:12:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CUNNINGHAM, BARRY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/5/1986
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-04 10:30:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PEARSON, ALEX DESHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/7/1991
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-04 14:05:00
|Court Case
|5902020208302
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount