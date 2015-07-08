Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-04-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MIDDLETON, RICHARD
Arrest Type
DOB 5/19/1977
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-04 09:01:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BOWDEN, CHRISTOPHER BERNARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/17/1997
Height 6.2
Weight 334
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-04 10:28:00
Court Case 5902020208309
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MAINGUA, MOHAMUD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/1/1993
Height 5.10
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-04 14:15:00
Court Case 5902020204286
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MORRISON, MITCHELL TARRELL
Arrest Type
DOB 12/11/1978
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-04 09:12:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CUNNINGHAM, BARRY
Arrest Type
DOB 1/5/1986
Height 5.7
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-04 10:30:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name PEARSON, ALEX DESHAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/7/1991
Height 6.0
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-04 14:05:00
Court Case 5902020208302
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount