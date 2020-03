Description

Wilson, Maurice Andros (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Boi Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Boi Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Boi Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 5) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 6) Possess Stolen Goods (F), 7) Boi Possess Stolen Moter Vehicle (F), 8) Boi Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle (F), 9) Boi Possess Stolen Motor Vehicles (F), and 10) True Bill Of Indictment (F), at 311 E Jefferson St, Monroe, NC, on 3/4/2020 00:29.