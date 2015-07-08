Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-05-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ROBBEN, NICHOLAS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/2/1990
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-05 01:11:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ETIENNE, NELSON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/27/1979
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-05 08:18:00
|Court Case
|5902020208301
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|ALEXANDER, ANTHONY LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/26/1992
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-05 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020206955
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COULTER, ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/7/1973
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-05 15:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020208458
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|WALL, EMILY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/28/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-05 00:16:00
|Court Case
|5902020208323
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|MCILLWAINE, JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/2/1991
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-05 08:26:00
|Court Case
|5902020208312
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|4500.00