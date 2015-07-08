Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-05-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ROBBEN, NICHOLAS
Arrest Type
DOB 1/2/1990
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-05 01:11:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ETIENNE, NELSON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/27/1979
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-05 08:18:00
Court Case 5902020208301
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name ALEXANDER, ANTHONY LAMAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/26/1992
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-05 11:00:00
Court Case 5902020206955
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name COULTER, ROBERT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/7/1973
Height 5.5
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-05 15:00:00
Court Case 5902020208458
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name WALL, EMILY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/28/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-05 00:16:00
Court Case 5902020208323
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name MCILLWAINE, JAMES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/2/1991
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-05 08:26:00
Court Case 5902020208312
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 4500.00