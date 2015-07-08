Below are the Union County arrests for 03-05-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mcclendon, Justin Lamar
Arrest Date 03/05/2020
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Mcclendon, Justin Lamar (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2020 20:00.
Arresting Officer Payne, J J

Name Martinez, Ana Maria
Arrest Date 03-05-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Martinez, Ana Maria (W /F/81) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 2559 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 15:30, 3/1/2020 and 23:00, 3/1/2020. Reported: 11:21, 3/5/2020.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M

Name Morgan, Christopher Dewayne
Arrest Date 03/05/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Morgan, Christopher Dewayne (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2020 20:01.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Metro Pcs VICTIM of Larceny-felony
Arrest Date 03-05-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Metro Pcs VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 1406 Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, between 16:30, 3/4/2020 and 11:37, 3/5/2020. Reported: 11:37, 3/5/2020.
Arresting Officer Eubank, J M

Name Morgan, Christopher Dewayne
Arrest Date 03/05/2020
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Morgan, Christopher Dewayne (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2020 20:05.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Wright, Rakita Ashley
Arrest Date 03-05-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Wright, Rakita Ashley (B /F/23) VICTIM of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (C), at 1303 Kronas Cir, Waxhaw, NC, between 00:00, 3/1/2020 and 13:42, 3/5/2020. Reported: 13:42, 3/5/2020.
Arresting Officer Deese, J P