Below are the Union County arrests for 03-05-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mcclendon, Justin Lamar
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Mcclendon, Justin Lamar (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2020 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, J J
|Name
|Martinez, Ana Maria
|Arrest Date
|03-05-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Martinez, Ana Maria (W /F/81) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 2559 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 15:30, 3/1/2020 and 23:00, 3/1/2020. Reported: 11:21, 3/5/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|Morgan, Christopher Dewayne
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Morgan, Christopher Dewayne (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2020 20:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Metro Pcs VICTIM of Larceny-felony
|Arrest Date
|03-05-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Metro Pcs VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 1406 Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, between 16:30, 3/4/2020 and 11:37, 3/5/2020. Reported: 11:37, 3/5/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubank, J M
|Name
|Morgan, Christopher Dewayne
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Morgan, Christopher Dewayne (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2020 20:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Wright, Rakita Ashley
|Arrest Date
|03-05-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Wright, Rakita Ashley (B /F/23) VICTIM of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (C), at 1303 Kronas Cir, Waxhaw, NC, between 00:00, 3/1/2020 and 13:42, 3/5/2020. Reported: 13:42, 3/5/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Deese, J P