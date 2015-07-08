Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-06-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GWINN, DAMON DANGELO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/7/1974
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-06 00:00:00
Court Case 5902019023757
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HARRELL, MENTEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/22/1996
Height 6.5
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-06 09:24:00
Court Case 5902020208175
Charge Description ALLOW CONDUCT ON LIC PREM
Bond Amount

Name ROSE, NATHAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/20/1988
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-06 10:38:00
Court Case 5902020208411
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name BUCKNER, SUMMER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/29/1980
Height 5.6
Weight 122
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-06 15:06:00
Court Case 5902020208366
Charge Description ASSAULT INDIV W/ DISABILITY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name VILLALOBOS-SORTO, JONATHAN SAMUEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/11/1998
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-06 01:27:00
Court Case 3502019063368
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name PATTERSON, NIKITO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/29/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-06 09:14:00
Court Case 5902020208558
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 25000.00