Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-06-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GWINN, DAMON DANGELO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/7/1974
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-06 00:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019023757
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HARRELL, MENTEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/22/1996
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-06 09:24:00
|Court Case
|5902020208175
|Charge Description
|ALLOW CONDUCT ON LIC PREM
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ROSE, NATHAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/20/1988
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-06 10:38:00
|Court Case
|5902020208411
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|BUCKNER, SUMMER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/29/1980
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|122
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-06 15:06:00
|Court Case
|5902020208366
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT INDIV W/ DISABILITY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|VILLALOBOS-SORTO, JONATHAN SAMUEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/11/1998
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-06 01:27:00
|Court Case
|3502019063368
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|PATTERSON, NIKITO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/29/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-06 09:14:00
|Court Case
|5902020208558
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|25000.00