Below are the Union County arrests for 03-06-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Walker, Renith Ronell
Arrest Date 03/06/2020
Court Case 202001567
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Walker, Renith Ronell (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1400 Goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/6/2020 00:05.
Arresting Officer Torpey, P

Name Weddington High School VICTIM of Injury To Real Property
Arrest Date 03-06-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Weddington High School VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 4901 Weddington Rd, Weddington, NC, between 16:00, 3/5/2020 and 01:03, 3/6/2020. Reported: 07:22, 3/6/2020.
Arresting Officer Byrum, C S

Name Gomez, Noe Jr.
Arrest Date 03/06/2020
Court Case 202001823
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 5) Speeding (M), 6) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 7) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Gomez, Noe Jr. (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 5) Speeding (M), 6) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 7) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 13098 E Independence Blvd/stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 3/6/2020 00:13.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault And Battery
Arrest Date 03-06-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault And Battery (C), at [Address], between 07:55, 3/6/2020 and 08:02, 3/6/2020. Reported: 08:02, 3/6/2020.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, J J

Name Carter, Antoine Christopher
Arrest Date 03/06/2020
Court Case 202001569
Charge 1) Arson – 1St Degree (F) And 2) Injury To Real Property (M),
Description Carter, Antoine Christopher (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Arson – 1st Degree (F) and 2) Injury To Real Property (M), at 218 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 3/6/2020 07:08.
Arresting Officer Purser, K J

Name Marvin Ridge High School VICTIM of Injury To Real Property
Arrest Date 03-06-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Marvin Ridge High School VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 2825 Crane Rd, Waxhaw, NC, between 09:00, 2/13/2020 and 10:13, 3/6/2020. Reported: 10:13, 3/6/2020.
Arresting Officer Luisa, T J