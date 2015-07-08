Below are the Union County arrests for 03-06-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Walker, Renith Ronell
|Arrest Date
|03/06/2020
|Court Case
|202001567
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Walker, Renith Ronell (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1400 Goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/6/2020 00:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Torpey, P
|Name
|Weddington High School VICTIM of Injury To Real Property
|Arrest Date
|03-06-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Weddington High School VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 4901 Weddington Rd, Weddington, NC, between 16:00, 3/5/2020 and 01:03, 3/6/2020. Reported: 07:22, 3/6/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Byrum, C S
|Name
|Gomez, Noe Jr.
|Arrest Date
|03/06/2020
|Court Case
|202001823
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 5) Speeding (M), 6) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 7) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Gomez, Noe Jr. (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 5) Speeding (M), 6) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 7) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 13098 E Independence Blvd/stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 3/6/2020 00:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault And Battery
|Arrest Date
|03-06-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault And Battery (C), at [Address], between 07:55, 3/6/2020 and 08:02, 3/6/2020. Reported: 08:02, 3/6/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, J J
|Name
|Carter, Antoine Christopher
|Arrest Date
|03/06/2020
|Court Case
|202001569
|Charge
|1) Arson – 1St Degree (F) And 2) Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Carter, Antoine Christopher (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Arson – 1st Degree (F) and 2) Injury To Real Property (M), at 218 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 3/6/2020 07:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, K J
|Name
|Marvin Ridge High School VICTIM of Injury To Real Property
|Arrest Date
|03-06-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Marvin Ridge High School VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 2825 Crane Rd, Waxhaw, NC, between 09:00, 2/13/2020 and 10:13, 3/6/2020. Reported: 10:13, 3/6/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, T J