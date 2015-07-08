Charge

1) Fel Serious Ijury By Vehicle (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Driving While Impaired) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Not Impaired, Reckless Srivin (M), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Fail To Heed Light Or Siren) (M), 6) Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (F), And 7) Speeding (M),