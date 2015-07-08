Below are the Union County arrests for 03-07-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bly, Robert James
Arrest Date 03/07/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 2) Boi Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 3) Boi Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Resisting Public Officer (M), And 5) Boi Ficticious Info To Officer (M),
Description Bly, Robert James (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Boi Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 3) Boi Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Resisting Public Officer (M), and 5) Boi Ficticious Info To Officer (M), at Homeless, on 3/7/2020 17:20.
Arresting Officer Helms, R W

Name Parker, Keely Faith
Arrest Date 03/07/2020
Court Case 202001877
Charge 1) Speeding (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 3) Fail Carry Valid Drivers Lic (M),
Description Parker, Keely Faith (W /F/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 3) Fail Carry Valid Drivers Lic (M), at 2692 E Monroe Exwy, Wingate, NC, on 3/7/2020 18:00.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Pacheco, Avelino
Arrest Date 03/07/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Pacheco, Avelino (O /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/7/2020 00:09.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A

Name Huckeba, Christie Gibson
Arrest Date 03/07/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Alter, Destroy, Or Steal Evidence Of Criminal Conduct (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 4) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Huckeba, Christie Gibson (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Alter, Destroy, Or Steal Evidence Of Criminal Conduct (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 4) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 571 Innsbrook Commons Cir, Rock Hill, SC, on 3/7/2020 18:34.
Arresting Officer Hill, T A

Name Neal, Raquan Levan
Arrest Date 03/07/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Fel Serious Ijury By Vehicle (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Driving While Impaired) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Not Impaired, Reckless Srivin (M), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Fail To Heed Light Or Siren) (M), 6) Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (F), And 7) Speeding (M),
Description Neal, Raquan Levan (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fel Serious Ijury By Vehicle (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(driving While Impaired) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Not Impaired, Reckless Srivin (M), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(fail To Heed Light Or Siren) (M), 6) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (F), and 7) Speeding (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/7/2020 00:14.
Arresting Officer Rand, J S

Name Fuentes, Nixon Javier Osorto
Arrest Date 03/07/2020
Court Case 202001880
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), And 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Fuentes, Nixon Javier Osorto (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), and 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 1500 Beulah Church Rd/potter Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 3/7/2020 20:35.
Arresting Officer Horne, C S