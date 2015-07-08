Below are the Union County arrests for 03-07-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bly, Robert James
|Arrest Date
|03/07/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 2) Boi Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 3) Boi Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Resisting Public Officer (M), And 5) Boi Ficticious Info To Officer (M),
|Description
|Bly, Robert James (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Boi Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 3) Boi Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Resisting Public Officer (M), and 5) Boi Ficticious Info To Officer (M), at Homeless, on 3/7/2020 17:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, R W
|Name
|Parker, Keely Faith
|Arrest Date
|03/07/2020
|Court Case
|202001877
|Charge
|1) Speeding (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 3) Fail Carry Valid Drivers Lic (M),
|Description
|Parker, Keely Faith (W /F/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 3) Fail Carry Valid Drivers Lic (M), at 2692 E Monroe Exwy, Wingate, NC, on 3/7/2020 18:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Pacheco, Avelino
|Arrest Date
|03/07/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Pacheco, Avelino (O /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/7/2020 00:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A
|Name
|Huckeba, Christie Gibson
|Arrest Date
|03/07/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Alter, Destroy, Or Steal Evidence Of Criminal Conduct (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 4) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Huckeba, Christie Gibson (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Alter, Destroy, Or Steal Evidence Of Criminal Conduct (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 4) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 571 Innsbrook Commons Cir, Rock Hill, SC, on 3/7/2020 18:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|Neal, Raquan Levan
|Arrest Date
|03/07/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fel Serious Ijury By Vehicle (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Driving While Impaired) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Not Impaired, Reckless Srivin (M), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Fail To Heed Light Or Siren) (M), 6) Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (F), And 7) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Neal, Raquan Levan (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fel Serious Ijury By Vehicle (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(driving While Impaired) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Not Impaired, Reckless Srivin (M), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(fail To Heed Light Or Siren) (M), 6) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (F), and 7) Speeding (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/7/2020 00:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Rand, J S
|Name
|Fuentes, Nixon Javier Osorto
|Arrest Date
|03/07/2020
|Court Case
|202001880
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), And 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Fuentes, Nixon Javier Osorto (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), and 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 1500 Beulah Church Rd/potter Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 3/7/2020 20:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C S