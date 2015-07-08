Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-08-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PARKHILL, JAMES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/23/1994
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-08 00:26:00
Court Case 5902020208776
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name PAZ, CHARLES MANUEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/19/1983
Height 5.5
Weight 186
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-08 08:30:00
Court Case 5902020208816
Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name SESSIONS, MICHAEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/14/1988
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-08 10:30:00
Court Case 5902019230900
Charge Description ATTEMPT FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name PRIDE, KENNEDY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/20/1978
Height 6.2
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-08 01:08:00
Court Case 5902020207762
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BANKS, ARTHUR NORMAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/14/1994
Height 5.8
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-08 11:08:00
Court Case 5902019009141
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SPANN, ZACHARY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/8/1995
Height 6.1
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-08 15:50:00
Court Case 5902019245062
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00