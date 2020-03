Description

Rushing, Jason Dwayne (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Leo/inflic Injury (F), 2) Assault Leo/inflic Injury (F), 2) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Simple Possess Sch I C/s (M), 4) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 5) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 5) P/w/i/s/m/d Of Cocaine (F), 6) Felony Possess Sch I Cs (F), 6) Felony Possession Sch I Cs (F), 7) Resist, Public Officer (M), and 7) Resisting Public Officer (M), at 4501 E Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 3/8/2020 17:16.