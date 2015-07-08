Below are the Union County arrests for 03-09-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Myers, Brillan Rasheeda
Arrest Date 03/09/2020
Court Case
Charge Order For Arrest Criminal (M),
Description Myers, Brillan Rasheeda (B /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal (M), at 1415 Clarendon St, Durham, NC, on 3/9/2020 18:16.
Arresting Officer Slover, M W

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On School Employee/volunteer
Arrest Date 03-09-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On School Employee/volunteer (C), at [Address], between 09:40, 3/9/2020 and 11:10, 3/9/2020. Reported: 10:49, 3/9/2020.
Arresting Officer Leach, M R

Name Patterson, Sundae Nannitha
Arrest Date 03/09/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Patterson, Sundae Nannitha (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1741 Dallas Ave, Charlotte, NC, on 3/9/2020 18:48.
Arresting Officer Mills, T

Name Lennar Homes VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
Arrest Date 03-09-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Lennar Homes VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 2313 Napa Valley Dr, Waxhaw, NC, between 13:00, 3/7/2020 and 10:57, 3/9/2020. Reported: 10:57, 3/9/2020.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N

Name Barnette, John
Arrest Date 03/09/2020
Court Case
Charge Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Barnette, John (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 2505 Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 3/9/2020 19:14.
Arresting Officer Mills, T

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
Arrest Date 03-09-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 2839 Ridge Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 11:00, 3/9/2020 and 11:15, 3/9/2020. Reported: 11:41, 3/9/2020.
Arresting Officer Humphrey, A W