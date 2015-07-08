Below are the Union County arrests for 03-09-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Myers, Brillan Rasheeda
|Arrest Date
|03/09/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Order For Arrest Criminal (M),
|Description
|Myers, Brillan Rasheeda (B /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal (M), at 1415 Clarendon St, Durham, NC, on 3/9/2020 18:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Slover, M W
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On School Employee/volunteer
|Arrest Date
|03-09-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On School Employee/volunteer (C), at [Address], between 09:40, 3/9/2020 and 11:10, 3/9/2020. Reported: 10:49, 3/9/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Leach, M R
|Name
|Patterson, Sundae Nannitha
|Arrest Date
|03/09/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Patterson, Sundae Nannitha (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1741 Dallas Ave, Charlotte, NC, on 3/9/2020 18:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Lennar Homes VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
|Arrest Date
|03-09-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lennar Homes VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 2313 Napa Valley Dr, Waxhaw, NC, between 13:00, 3/7/2020 and 10:57, 3/9/2020. Reported: 10:57, 3/9/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Barnette, John
|Arrest Date
|03/09/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Barnette, John (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 2505 Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 3/9/2020 19:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
|Arrest Date
|03-09-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 2839 Ridge Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 11:00, 3/9/2020 and 11:15, 3/9/2020. Reported: 11:41, 3/9/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Humphrey, A W