|Name
|Price, Michael Ray
|Arrest Date
|03/10/2020
|Court Case
|202001678
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), And 4) Operate Veh No Insurance (M),
|Description
|Price, Michael Ray (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), and 4) Operate Veh No Insurance (M), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/10/2020 17:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Crump, J
|Name
|Little, Anthony Denilo
|Arrest Date
|03/10/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Little, Anthony Denilo (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/10/2020 11:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J
|Name
|Blakeney, Eunace Benjamin
|Arrest Date
|03/10/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female, M (M),
|Description
|Blakeney, Eunace Benjamin (B /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female, M (M), at 1201 Coakley St, Monroe, NC, on 3/10/2020 17:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Brummer, N
|Name
|Hayes, Joshua Ellis
|Arrest Date
|03-10-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hayes, Joshua Ellis (W /M/28) Cited on Charge of Fail To Notify Dmv Addr Change, at 1600 Dickerson Blvd/old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 3/10/2020 8:47:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Name
