Below are the Union County arrests for 03-10-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Price, Michael Ray
Arrest Date 03/10/2020
Court Case 202001678
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), And 4) Operate Veh No Insurance (M),
Description Price, Michael Ray (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), and 4) Operate Veh No Insurance (M), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/10/2020 17:10.
Arresting Officer Crump, J

Name Little, Anthony Denilo
Arrest Date 03/10/2020
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Little, Anthony Denilo (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/10/2020 11:01.
Arresting Officer Trull, B J

Name Blakeney, Eunace Benjamin
Arrest Date 03/10/2020
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female, M (M),
Description Blakeney, Eunace Benjamin (B /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female, M (M), at 1201 Coakley St, Monroe, NC, on 3/10/2020 17:49.
Arresting Officer Brummer, N

Name Hayes, Joshua Ellis
Arrest Date 03-10-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Hayes, Joshua Ellis (W /M/28) Cited on Charge of Fail To Notify Dmv Addr Change, at 1600 Dickerson Blvd/old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 3/10/2020 8:47:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Blakeney, Eunace Benjamin
Arrest Date 03/10/2020
Court Case 202001679
Charge Assault On Female, M (M),
Description Blakeney, Eunace Benjamin (B /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female, M (M), at 1201 Coakley St, Monroe, NC, on 3/10/2020 17:49.
Arresting Officer Brummer, N

Name Walmart VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
Arrest Date 03-10-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Walmart VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 01:51, 3/10/2020 and 01:52, 3/10/2020. Reported: 01:52, 3/10/2020.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A