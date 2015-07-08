Description

Price, Michael Ray (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), and 4) Operate Veh No Insurance (M), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/10/2020 17:10.