Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-11-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DILLINGHAM, JASON LYNN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/29/1983
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-11 03:40:00
|Court Case
|5902020209176
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|LEDFORD, CHARLES MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/12/1969
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-11 11:47:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ARELLANA, CARLOS SOSA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/14/1993
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-11 14:33:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HOUSIADAS, SPIROS GEORGIOS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/29/1982
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|295
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-11 15:19:00
|Court Case
|5902019244673
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|CRAIG, TODD CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/25/1985
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-11 03:44:00
|Court Case
|5902020209181
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|LOGAN, ANTHONY H
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/20/1988
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-11 10:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020209224
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount