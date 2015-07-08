Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-11-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DILLINGHAM, JASON LYNN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/29/1983
Height 5.8
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-11 03:40:00
Court Case 5902020209176
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name LEDFORD, CHARLES MICHAEL
Arrest Type
DOB 9/12/1969
Height 5.10
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-11 11:47:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ARELLANA, CARLOS SOSA
Arrest Type
DOB 9/14/1993
Height 5.5
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-11 14:33:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HOUSIADAS, SPIROS GEORGIOS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/29/1982
Height 6.2
Weight 295
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-11 15:19:00
Court Case 5902019244673
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CRAIG, TODD CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/25/1985
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-11 03:44:00
Court Case 5902020209181
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name LOGAN, ANTHONY H
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/20/1988
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-11 10:30:00
Court Case 5902020209224
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount