Below are the Union County arrests for 03-11-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mcgriff, Tahj Antonio
Arrest Date 03/11/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Obt Prop, Receive Stolen Goods), (F),
Description Mcgriff, Tahj Antonio (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(obt Prop, Receive Stolen Goods), (F), at 3419 Haywood Rd, Inidian Trail, NC, on 3/11/2020 12:06.
Arresting Officer Barnette, C A

Name Barbour, Brandon Oneill
Arrest Date 03/11/2020
Court Case
Charge Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F),
Description Barbour, Brandon Oneill (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/11/2020 10:15.
Arresting Officer Antonucci, J A

Name Straing, Darryl Evans
Arrest Date 03/11/2020
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation, F (F),
Description Straing, Darryl Evans (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/11/2020 13:42.
Arresting Officer Alexson, J E

Name Cox, Gordon Lawrence
Arrest Date 03/11/2020
Court Case
Charge Trafficking In Heroin By Possession > 4 Grams < 14 Grams (F),
Description Cox, Gordon Lawrence (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking In Heroin By Possession > 4 Grams < 14 Grams (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/11/2020 16:45.
Arresting Officer  

Name Lockhart, Anthony Scott
Arrest Date 03/11/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Lockhart, Anthony Scott (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 410 Cottonwood Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/11/2020 13:53.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Contrerascortez, Jhosmar Jesus
Arrest Date 03-11-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Contrerascortez, Jhosmar Jesus (H /M/18) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Us 74/unionville – It Rd, Indian Trail, on 3/11/2020 7:42:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Mcwhirter, R A