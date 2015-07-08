Below are the Union County arrests for 03-11-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mcgriff, Tahj Antonio
|Arrest Date
|03/11/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Obt Prop, Receive Stolen Goods), (F),
|Description
|Mcgriff, Tahj Antonio (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(obt Prop, Receive Stolen Goods), (F), at 3419 Haywood Rd, Inidian Trail, NC, on 3/11/2020 12:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnette, C A
|Name
|Barbour, Brandon Oneill
|Arrest Date
|03/11/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F),
|Description
|Barbour, Brandon Oneill (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/11/2020 10:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Antonucci, J A
|Name
|Straing, Darryl Evans
|Arrest Date
|03/11/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation, F (F),
|Description
|Straing, Darryl Evans (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/11/2020 13:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Alexson, J E
|Name
|Cox, Gordon Lawrence
|Arrest Date
|03/11/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trafficking In Heroin By Possession > 4 Grams < 14 Grams (F),
|Description
|Cox, Gordon Lawrence (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking In Heroin By Possession > 4 Grams < 14 Grams (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/11/2020 16:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Name
|Lockhart, Anthony Scott
|Arrest Date
|03/11/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Lockhart, Anthony Scott (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 410 Cottonwood Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/11/2020 13:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Contrerascortez, Jhosmar Jesus
|Arrest Date
|03-11-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Contrerascortez, Jhosmar Jesus (H /M/18) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Us 74/unionville – It Rd, Indian Trail, on 3/11/2020 7:42:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhirter, R A