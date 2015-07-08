Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-12-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name THOMAS, CECILIE LOUISE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/26/1986
Height 5.2
Weight 153
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-12 00:14:00
Court Case 5902020209346
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name MIXON, VERTIS LEE-REESE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/31/1991
Height 6.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-12 10:02:00
Court Case 8902020050869
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MCCLAIN, JONATHON JARROD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/31/1988
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-12 07:36:00
Court Case 5902020209393
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount

Name SEXTON, STEPHANIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/20/1990
Height 5.7
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-12 13:40:00
Court Case 5902019239301
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name WILLIAMS, SOPHIA KATRICE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/27/1972
Height 5.5
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-12 02:50:00
Court Case 5902020209272
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name HARVEY, JEREMIAH ELIJAH
Arrest Type
DOB 7/3/1999
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-12 12:09:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount