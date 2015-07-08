Below are the Union County arrests for 03-12-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Butler, Thomas Christopher
Arrest Date 03/12/2020
Court Case 202001720
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Butler, Thomas Christopher (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2020 07:33.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
Arrest Date 03-12-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], on 07:00, 3/12/2020. Reported: 07:15, 3/12/2020.
Arresting Officer Wallace, D L

Name Gallego, Agullo Rodolfo
Arrest Date 03/12/2020
Court Case 202001991
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Gallego, Agullo Rodolfo (W /M/73) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1019 La Charette Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/12/2020 10:49.
Arresting Officer Chimienti, J M

Name Hernandez, Esdras Jesus M
Arrest Date 03-12-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Hernandez, Esdras Jesus M (W /M/33) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 523 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, between 21:00, 3/11/2020 and 07:00, 3/12/2020. Reported: 09:26, 3/12/2020.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J

Name Craig, Lanita Viola
Arrest Date 03/12/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Craig, Lanita Viola (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2020 15:23.
Arresting Officer Flieger, T C

Name Peralta, Lopez Justimiano
Arrest Date 03-12-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Peralta, Lopez Justimiano (W /M/30) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 1100 Burke St, Monroe, NC, between 19:30, 3/11/2020 and 09:30, 3/12/2020. Reported: 09:53, 3/12/2020.
Arresting Officer Wallace, D L