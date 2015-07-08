Below are the Union County arrests for 03-12-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Butler, Thomas Christopher
|Arrest Date
|03/12/2020
|Court Case
|202001720
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Butler, Thomas Christopher (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2020 07:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
|Arrest Date
|03-12-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], on 07:00, 3/12/2020. Reported: 07:15, 3/12/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Wallace, D L
|Name
|Gallego, Agullo Rodolfo
|Arrest Date
|03/12/2020
|Court Case
|202001991
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Gallego, Agullo Rodolfo (W /M/73) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1019 La Charette Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/12/2020 10:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Chimienti, J M
|Name
|Hernandez, Esdras Jesus M
|Arrest Date
|03-12-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hernandez, Esdras Jesus M (W /M/33) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 523 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, between 21:00, 3/11/2020 and 07:00, 3/12/2020. Reported: 09:26, 3/12/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J
|Name
|Craig, Lanita Viola
|Arrest Date
|03/12/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Craig, Lanita Viola (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2020 15:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Flieger, T C
|Name
|Peralta, Lopez Justimiano
|Arrest Date
|03-12-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Peralta, Lopez Justimiano (W /M/30) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 1100 Burke St, Monroe, NC, between 19:30, 3/11/2020 and 09:30, 3/12/2020. Reported: 09:53, 3/12/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Wallace, D L