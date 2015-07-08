Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-13-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name AGUILAR, RICARDO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/9/1993
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-13 04:15:00
Court Case 5902020209402
Charge Description BURNING PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name JACKSON, JASHAWNA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/6/1995
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-13 10:07:00
Court Case 3502020052464
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name LILLY, TRAVIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/17/1991
Height 5.6
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-13 12:20:00
Court Case 5402019051615
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name WILSON, JULIAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/26/1978
Height 5.11
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-13 16:47:00
Court Case 5902018224795
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name EASON, NICHOLAS RAY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/6/1989
Height 6.0
Weight 179
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-13 05:00:00
Court Case 5902020209411
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name SCHRONCE, CRYSTAL S
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/6/1967
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-13 09:30:00
Court Case 5902020209525
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 300.00