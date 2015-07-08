Below are the Union County arrests for 03-13-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Smith, Michael Lee
Arrest Date 03/13/2020
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Smith, Michael Lee (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/13/2020 20:12.
Arresting Officer Streater, A T

Name Espinoza, Calvo Jean
Arrest Date 03-13-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Espinoza, Calvo Jean (W /M/24) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 1908 S Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 3/13/2020 and 08:54, 3/13/2020. Reported: 08:54, 3/13/2020.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N

Name Ashby, Elisabeth Ann
Arrest Date 03/13/2020
Court Case 202001766
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Ashby, Elisabeth Ann (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 6328 Daybreak Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/13/2020 21:35.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Gray, Marlena Lee
Arrest Date 03-13-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Gray, Marlena Lee (W /F/34) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 1615 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, between 05:24, 3/13/2020 and 10:11, 3/13/2020. Reported: 10:11, 3/13/2020.
Arresting Officer Ricketts, T

Name Allen, Demario Lamar
Arrest Date 03/13/2020
Court Case 202001767
Charge 1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), 2) Drunk & Disruptive (M), And 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Allen, Demario Lamar (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), 2) Drunk & Disruptive (M), and 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 321 E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 3/13/2020 21:41.
Arresting Officer Torpey, P

Name Society VICTIM of Simple Possess Sch Iii C/s
Arrest Date 03-13-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Simple Possess Sch Iii C/s (C), at 4099 Old Monroe Rd/chestnut Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 10:38, 3/13/2020 and 10:39, 3/13/2020. Reported: 10:39, 3/13/2020.
Arresting Officer Mcwhirter, R A