Below are the Union County arrests for 03-13-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Smith, Michael Lee
|Arrest Date
|03/13/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Smith, Michael Lee (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/13/2020 20:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Streater, A T
|Name
|Espinoza, Calvo Jean
|Arrest Date
|03-13-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Espinoza, Calvo Jean (W /M/24) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 1908 S Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 3/13/2020 and 08:54, 3/13/2020. Reported: 08:54, 3/13/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Ashby, Elisabeth Ann
|Arrest Date
|03/13/2020
|Court Case
|202001766
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Ashby, Elisabeth Ann (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 6328 Daybreak Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/13/2020 21:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Gray, Marlena Lee
|Arrest Date
|03-13-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gray, Marlena Lee (W /F/34) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 1615 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, between 05:24, 3/13/2020 and 10:11, 3/13/2020. Reported: 10:11, 3/13/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Ricketts, T
|Name
|Allen, Demario Lamar
|Arrest Date
|03/13/2020
|Court Case
|202001767
|Charge
|1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), 2) Drunk & Disruptive (M), And 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Allen, Demario Lamar (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), 2) Drunk & Disruptive (M), and 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 321 E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 3/13/2020 21:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Torpey, P
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Simple Possess Sch Iii C/s
|Arrest Date
|03-13-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Simple Possess Sch Iii C/s (C), at 4099 Old Monroe Rd/chestnut Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 10:38, 3/13/2020 and 10:39, 3/13/2020. Reported: 10:39, 3/13/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhirter, R A