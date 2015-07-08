Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-14-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HANDY, TONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/24/1958
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-14 07:59:00
|Court Case
|5902020209687
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|LAINEZ-ORTIZ, YOSSELYN FERNANDA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/20/2000
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-14 05:26:00
|Court Case
|5902020209688
|Charge Description
|NO OPERATORS LICENSE
|Bond Amount
|100.00
|Name
|BETTS, DANNY TYRONE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/20/1988
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-14 00:02:00
|Court Case
|2202019002056
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|DUNN, QUADARIUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/27/1994
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-14 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020209207
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|JONES, RICKY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/28/1982
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-14 00:20:00
|Court Case
|5902020209643
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|TROWER, ANGELS ANNITTE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/19/1990
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-14 08:33:00
|Court Case
|5902020209692
|Charge Description
|FAIL PROVIDE PROOF PROPER FARE
|Bond Amount
|300.00