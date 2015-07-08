Below are the Union County arrests for 03-14-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hernandez, Jorge Alberto U
|Arrest Date
|03/14/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F) And 2) Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
|Description
|Hernandez, Jorge Alberto U (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F) and 2) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 3516 Griffin Meadow Dr, Wingate, NC, on 3/14/2020 23:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Townes, Robert Michael
|Arrest Date
|03-14-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Townes, Robert Michael (B /M/32) Cited on Charge of Traveling Wrong Way On Dual Lane Highway, at 2900 Wesley Chapel Stouts Rd/old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/14/2020 1:22:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Harrison, Gary Alan
|Arrest Date
|03/14/2020
|Court Case
|202002039
|Charge
|1) Awdwitk No Injury (F) And 2) Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Harrison, Gary Alan (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdwitk No Injury (F) and 2) Assault On Female (M), at 5627 Indian Brook Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/14/2020 02:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A
|Name
|Harrison, Gary Alan
|Arrest Date
|03/14/2020
|Court Case
|202002039
|Charge
|1) Awdwitk No Injury (F) And 2) Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Harrison, Gary Alan (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdwitk No Injury (F) and 2) Assault On Female (M), at 5627 Indian Brook Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/14/2020 02:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Slover, M W
|Name
|Jenkins, Carrie Leigh
|Arrest Date
|03/14/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Jenkins, Carrie Leigh (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at HWY 74, Monroe, NC, on 3/14/2020 03:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Williams, Barry Mack
|Arrest Date
|03/14/2020
|Court Case
|202001772
|Charge
|1) Failure To Comply (Possess Drug Para) (M), 2) Failur To Comply (Possess Methamphetamine) (F), 3) Fail To Appear (Larceny Of Motor Vehicle) 2 (F), And 4) Fail To Comply (Possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M),
|Description
|Williams, Barry Mack (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Failure To Comply (possess Drug Para) (M), 2) Failur To Comply (possess Methamphetamine) (F), 3) Fail To Appear (larceny Of Motor Vehicle) 2 (F), and 4) Fail To Comply (possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M), at 901 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/14/2020 07:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Marcel, J