Below are the Union County arrests for 03-14-2020.

Name Hernandez, Jorge Alberto U
Arrest Date 03/14/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Felony (F) And 2) Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
Description Hernandez, Jorge Alberto U (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F) and 2) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 3516 Griffin Meadow Dr, Wingate, NC, on 3/14/2020 23:16.
Arresting Officer Mills, T

Name Townes, Robert Michael
Arrest Date 03-14-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Townes, Robert Michael (B /M/32) Cited on Charge of Traveling Wrong Way On Dual Lane Highway, at 2900 Wesley Chapel Stouts Rd/old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/14/2020 1:22:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Harrison, Gary Alan
Arrest Date 03/14/2020
Court Case 202002039
Charge 1) Awdwitk No Injury (F) And 2) Assault On Female (M),
Description Harrison, Gary Alan (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdwitk No Injury (F) and 2) Assault On Female (M), at 5627 Indian Brook Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/14/2020 02:00.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A

Name Jenkins, Carrie Leigh
Arrest Date 03/14/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Jenkins, Carrie Leigh (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at HWY 74, Monroe, NC, on 3/14/2020 03:21.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Williams, Barry Mack
Arrest Date 03/14/2020
Court Case 202001772
Charge 1) Failure To Comply (Possess Drug Para) (M), 2) Failur To Comply (Possess Methamphetamine) (F), 3) Fail To Appear (Larceny Of Motor Vehicle) 2 (F), And 4) Fail To Comply (Possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M),
Description Williams, Barry Mack (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Failure To Comply (possess Drug Para) (M), 2) Failur To Comply (possess Methamphetamine) (F), 3) Fail To Appear (larceny Of Motor Vehicle) 2 (F), and 4) Fail To Comply (possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M), at 901 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/14/2020 07:09.
Arresting Officer Marcel, J