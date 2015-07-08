Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-15-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SORRELL, KEVIN ALONZO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/29/1986
Height 5.7
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-15 01:57:00
Court Case 5902020209776
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name LOWE, DAQUAN LAMARI
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/25/1997
Height 5.8
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-15 15:58:00
Court Case 5902020209044
Charge Description CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name FARMER, GREGORIO DONAL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/27/1991
Height 6.1
Weight 192
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-15 00:13:00
Court Case 5902020209781
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SPRINGS, ANTONIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/3/1999
Height 5.11
Weight 166
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-15 14:15:00
Court Case 5902020209807
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name SIMS, MICHAEL SIMEON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/18/1972
Height 5.11
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-15 03:13:00
Court Case 5902020209785
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name MURILLO-ORTEGA, RUVERMAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/30/2000
Height 5.10
Weight 152
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-15 16:15:00
Court Case 5902020209818
Charge Description DRIVE AFTER CONSUMING < 21
Bond Amount 500.00