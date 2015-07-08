Below are the Union County arrests for 03-15-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Barbee, Faris Jonathan
Arrest Date 03/15/2020
Court Case 202001799
Charge Fail To Appear (Obtain Property False Pretense), F (F),
Description Barbee, Faris Jonathan (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (obtain Property False Pretense), F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/15/2020 15:18.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Trinca, Zachary Joseph
Arrest Date 03/15/2020
Court Case 202002058
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Trinca, Zachary Joseph (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1073 Emerald Lake Dr, Stallings, NC, on 3/15/2020 00:21.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Sosoa, Juan Arias
Arrest Date 03/15/2020
Court Case 202001804
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), And 3) No Operators License (M),
Description Sosoa, Juan Arias (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), and 3) No Operators License (M), at 814 N Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 3/15/2020 18:10.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Tankersley, Ashley Aaron
Arrest Date 03/15/2020
Court Case 202002060
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Tankersley, Ashley Aaron (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3399 Wesley Chapel Stouts Rd/orr Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/15/2020 00:59.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Nivens, Jaleel
Arrest Date 03/15/2020
Court Case 202000826
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), 3) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 4) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 5) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 6) Simple Possess Sch Vi C/S (M), And 7) Probation Violation (F),
Description Nivens, Jaleel (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), 3) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 4) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 5) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 6) Simple Possess Sch Vi C/s (M), and 7) Probation Violation (F), at 1810 Union St, Monroe, NC, on 3/15/2020 19:10.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Moore, Curtis
Arrest Date 03/15/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired, M (M),
Description Moore, Curtis (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/15/2020 01:19.
Arresting Officer Streater, A T