Below are the Union County arrests for 03-15-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Barbee, Faris Jonathan
|Arrest Date
|03/15/2020
|Court Case
|202001799
|Charge
|Fail To Appear (Obtain Property False Pretense), F (F),
|Description
|Barbee, Faris Jonathan (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (obtain Property False Pretense), F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/15/2020 15:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Trinca, Zachary Joseph
|Arrest Date
|03/15/2020
|Court Case
|202002058
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Trinca, Zachary Joseph (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1073 Emerald Lake Dr, Stallings, NC, on 3/15/2020 00:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Sosoa, Juan Arias
|Arrest Date
|03/15/2020
|Court Case
|202001804
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), And 3) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Sosoa, Juan Arias (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), and 3) No Operators License (M), at 814 N Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 3/15/2020 18:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Tankersley, Ashley Aaron
|Arrest Date
|03/15/2020
|Court Case
|202002060
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Tankersley, Ashley Aaron (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3399 Wesley Chapel Stouts Rd/orr Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/15/2020 00:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Nivens, Jaleel
|Arrest Date
|03/15/2020
|Court Case
|202000826
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), 3) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 4) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 5) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 6) Simple Possess Sch Vi C/S (M), And 7) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Nivens, Jaleel (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), 3) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 4) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 5) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 6) Simple Possess Sch Vi C/s (M), and 7) Probation Violation (F), at 1810 Union St, Monroe, NC, on 3/15/2020 19:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Moore, Curtis
|Arrest Date
|03/15/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired, M (M),
|Description
|Moore, Curtis (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/15/2020 01:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Streater, A T