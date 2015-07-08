Below are the Union County arrests for 03-16-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Starnes, Megan Elizabeth
Arrest Date 03/16/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Obt/Att Obt Alc), M (M),
Description Starnes, Megan Elizabeth (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(obt/att Obt Alc), M (M), at 4920 Shannamara Dr, Stallings, NC, on 3/16/2020 13:59.
Arresting Officer Hood, L

Name Otto, Robert Wayne
Arrest Date 03-16-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Otto, Robert Wayne (W /M/72) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 2720 White Pines Ct, Monroe, NC, between 09:05, 3/16/2020 and 09:06, 3/16/2020. Reported: 09:06, 3/16/2020.
Arresting Officer Funderburk, J T

Name Courtney, James Adams
Arrest Date 03/16/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Rdo) (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
Description Courtney, James Adams (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(rdo) (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 5331 Meadowland Pkwy, Monroe, NC, on 3/16/2020 14:55.
Arresting Officer Funderburk, J T

Name Smith, Hunter
Arrest Date 03-16-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Smith, Hunter (I /M/17) VICTIM of Lost Property (C), at 100 S Forest Hills School Rd, Marshville, NC, on 12:00, 3/11/2020. Reported: 09:24, 3/16/2020.
Arresting Officer Huffman, T R

Name Davidson, Ananias
Arrest Date 03/16/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Resisting Public Officer (M), 2) Hit/Run Fail To Stop Prop Damage (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 3) Reckless Drvg-Wanton Disregard (M),
Description Davidson, Ananias (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resisting Public Officer (M), 2) Hit/run Fail To Stop Prop Damage (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 3) Reckless Drvg-wanton Disregard (M), at Austin Chaney Bypass, Wingate, NC, on 3/16/2020 15:30.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Kennedy, Katherine
Arrest Date 03-16-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Kennedy, Katherine (B /F/54) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 1008 Frances Knight Pl, Indian Trail, NC, on 18:55, 2/18/2020. Reported: 09:50, 3/16/2020.
Arresting Officer Chimienti, J M