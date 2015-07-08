Below are the Union County arrests for 03-16-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Starnes, Megan Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|03/16/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Obt/Att Obt Alc), M (M),
|Description
|Starnes, Megan Elizabeth (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(obt/att Obt Alc), M (M), at 4920 Shannamara Dr, Stallings, NC, on 3/16/2020 13:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Hood, L
|Name
|Otto, Robert Wayne
|Arrest Date
|03-16-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Otto, Robert Wayne (W /M/72) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 2720 White Pines Ct, Monroe, NC, between 09:05, 3/16/2020 and 09:06, 3/16/2020. Reported: 09:06, 3/16/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburk, J T
|Name
|Courtney, James Adams
|Arrest Date
|03/16/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Rdo) (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Courtney, James Adams (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(rdo) (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 5331 Meadowland Pkwy, Monroe, NC, on 3/16/2020 14:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburk, J T
|Name
|Smith, Hunter
|Arrest Date
|03-16-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Smith, Hunter (I /M/17) VICTIM of Lost Property (C), at 100 S Forest Hills School Rd, Marshville, NC, on 12:00, 3/11/2020. Reported: 09:24, 3/16/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Huffman, T R
|Name
|Davidson, Ananias
|Arrest Date
|03/16/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Resisting Public Officer (M), 2) Hit/Run Fail To Stop Prop Damage (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 3) Reckless Drvg-Wanton Disregard (M),
|Description
|Davidson, Ananias (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resisting Public Officer (M), 2) Hit/run Fail To Stop Prop Damage (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 3) Reckless Drvg-wanton Disregard (M), at Austin Chaney Bypass, Wingate, NC, on 3/16/2020 15:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Kennedy, Katherine
|Arrest Date
|03-16-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Kennedy, Katherine (B /F/54) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 1008 Frances Knight Pl, Indian Trail, NC, on 18:55, 2/18/2020. Reported: 09:50, 3/16/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Chimienti, J M