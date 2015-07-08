Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-17-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SELLERS, THERMON DESMOND
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/21/1986
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-17 00:31:00
Court Case 5902020209958
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name WALKER, ANTRELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/12/1997
Height 5.10
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-17 07:30:00
Court Case 1202019053558
Charge Description FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD (F)
Bond Amount 12000.00

Name PORTER, MICHAEL DOUGLAS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/31/1957
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-17 14:40:00
Court Case 5902019239257
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name LEE, TAYLOR BRIANA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/27/1993
Height 5.1
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-17 07:00:00
Court Case 5902020209953
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount

Name WOOD, JAMES FRANKLIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/25/1968
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-17 11:18:00
Court Case 5902019242921
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name RODRIGUEZ, OSMAN SAMUEL-GALVEZ
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/22/1978
Height 5.4
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-17 13:49:00
Court Case 6702019050825
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00