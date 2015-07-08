Below are the Union County arrests for 03-17-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Vinson, Gregory Lamont
|Arrest Date
|03/17/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Fail To Return Verification Letter-Sex Offend (F), And 3) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Vinson, Gregory Lamont (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Fail To Return Verification Letter-sex Offend (F), and 3) Probation Violation (M), at 700 East Fourth Street, Charlotte, NC, on 3/17/2020 19:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M
|Name
|Manigault, Adrian Kesean
|Arrest Date
|03/17/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Manigault, Adrian Kesean (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400 East Fourth Street, Charlotte, NC, on 3/17/2020 19:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M
|Name
|Sikorski, Bradley Allan
|Arrest Date
|03/17/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) And 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Sikorski, Bradley Allan (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) and 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at Stallings Commerce Dr, Stallings, NC, on 3/17/2020 20:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Hood, L
|Name
|Sikorski, Bradley Allan
|Arrest Date
|03/17/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Weapon Of Mass Destruction (F), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), And 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Sikorski, Bradley Allan (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Weapon Of Mass Destruction (F), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), and 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at Stallings Commerce Dr, Stallings, NC, on 3/17/2020 21:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Hood, L
|Name
|Mcilwain, Ernest Lee J
|Arrest Date
|03/17/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Mcilwain, Ernest Lee J (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/17/2020 21:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Graham, Jade Nicole
|Arrest Date
|03-17-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Graham, Jade Nicole (W /F/20) VICTIM of Harassing Phone Call (C), at 1308 Tucker Rd, Monroe, NC, between 00:09, 3/17/2020 and 00:10, 3/17/2020. Reported: 00:10, 3/17/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S