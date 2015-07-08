Below are the Union County arrests for 03-17-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Vinson, Gregory Lamont
Arrest Date 03/17/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Fail To Return Verification Letter-Sex Offend (F), And 3) Probation Violation (M),
Description Vinson, Gregory Lamont (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Fail To Return Verification Letter-sex Offend (F), and 3) Probation Violation (M), at 700 East Fourth Street, Charlotte, NC, on 3/17/2020 19:35.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M

Name Manigault, Adrian Kesean
Arrest Date 03/17/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Manigault, Adrian Kesean (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400 East Fourth Street, Charlotte, NC, on 3/17/2020 19:41.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M

Name Sikorski, Bradley Allan
Arrest Date 03/17/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) And 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Sikorski, Bradley Allan (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) and 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at Stallings Commerce Dr, Stallings, NC, on 3/17/2020 20:58.
Arresting Officer Hood, L

Name Sikorski, Bradley Allan
Arrest Date 03/17/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Weapon Of Mass Destruction (F), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), And 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Sikorski, Bradley Allan (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Weapon Of Mass Destruction (F), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), and 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at Stallings Commerce Dr, Stallings, NC, on 3/17/2020 21:17.
Arresting Officer Hood, L

Name Mcilwain, Ernest Lee J
Arrest Date 03/17/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Mcilwain, Ernest Lee J (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/17/2020 21:46.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Graham, Jade Nicole
Arrest Date 03-17-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Graham, Jade Nicole (W /F/20) VICTIM of Harassing Phone Call (C), at 1308 Tucker Rd, Monroe, NC, between 00:09, 3/17/2020 and 00:10, 3/17/2020. Reported: 00:10, 3/17/2020.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S