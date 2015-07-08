Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-18-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BOYD, DERRICK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/23/1981
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-18 12:20:00
|Court Case
|5902020206763
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|GUZMAN, ERIBERTO LOPEZ
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/18/1995
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-18 15:13:00
|Court Case
|5902020210132
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ALEXANDER, GERICO DONTAE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/28/1992
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-18 00:00:00
|Court Case
|702017050228
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|PLEDGER, TANIA SHANESEQQ
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/17/1987
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-18 11:52:00
|Court Case
|5902020205836
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|WILLIAMSON, GLENN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/28/1975
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-18 12:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020210133
|Charge Description
|INJ PROP OBT NONFERR METAL-F
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|WRIGHT, ABDUL JABBAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/13/1972
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-18 00:20:00
|Court Case
|5902019748153
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00