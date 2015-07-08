Description

Gordon, Jarrett Olin (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), and 3) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), at 405 N Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 3/18/2020 13:01.