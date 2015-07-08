Below are the Union County arrests for 03-18-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|03-18-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 00:01, 3/18/2020 and 00:02, 3/18/2020. Reported: 00:02, 3/18/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury
|Arrest Date
|03-18-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (C), at [Address], on 00:41, 3/18/2020. Reported: 00:41, 3/18/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
|Arrest Date
|03-18-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 01:31, 3/18/2020 and 01:32, 3/18/2020. Reported: 01:32, 3/18/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Mitchell, Montana Renee
|Arrest Date
|03/18/2020
|Court Case
|202001860
|Charge
|Drunk & Disruptive (M),
|Description
|Mitchell, Montana Renee (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Drunk & Disruptive (M), at 411 N Secrest Av, Monroe, NC, on 3/18/2020 04:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Irizarry, F
|Name
|King, Kenton Nolan
|Arrest Date
|03/18/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation, M (M),
|Description
|King, Kenton Nolan (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, M (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/18/2020 10:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, J J
|Name
|Gordon, Jarrett Olin
|Arrest Date
|03/18/2020
|Court Case
|202002149
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), And 3) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F),
|Description
|Gordon, Jarrett Olin (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), and 3) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), at 405 N Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 3/18/2020 13:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Robillard, K A