Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 03-18-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 00:01, 3/18/2020 and 00:02, 3/18/2020. Reported: 00:02, 3/18/2020.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury
Arrest Date 03-18-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (C), at [Address], on 00:41, 3/18/2020. Reported: 00:41, 3/18/2020.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
Arrest Date 03-18-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 01:31, 3/18/2020 and 01:32, 3/18/2020. Reported: 01:32, 3/18/2020.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Mitchell, Montana Renee
Arrest Date 03/18/2020
Court Case 202001860
Charge Drunk & Disruptive (M),
Description Mitchell, Montana Renee (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Drunk & Disruptive (M), at 411 N Secrest Av, Monroe, NC, on 3/18/2020 04:51.
Arresting Officer Irizarry, F

Name King, Kenton Nolan
Arrest Date 03/18/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation, M (M),
Description King, Kenton Nolan (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, M (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/18/2020 10:00.
Arresting Officer Payne, J J

Name Gordon, Jarrett Olin
Arrest Date 03/18/2020
Court Case 202002149
Charge 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), And 3) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F),
Description Gordon, Jarrett Olin (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), and 3) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), at 405 N Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 3/18/2020 13:01.
Arresting Officer Robillard, K A