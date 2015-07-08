Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-19-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ABERNATHY, SHANEEN REQUEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/4/1974
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-19 02:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019226687
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|NICHOLAS, JAMELL JOVON
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/1/1988
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-19 11:03:00
|Court Case
|5902020210300
|Charge Description
|OPERATE VEH NO INS
|Bond Amount
|625.00
|Name
|TAYLOR, MAJOR H
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/13/1969
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-19 15:35:00
|Court Case
|5902020210288
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ELMORE, OCTAVIOUS EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/2/1988
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-19 04:31:00
|Court Case
|5902020210216
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|STEELE, BRANDON TYRAE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/18/1991
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-19 09:19:00
|Court Case
|5902020210297
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|750.00
|Name
|CRAWFORD, AARON CARSON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/23/1991
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-19 15:25:00
|Court Case
|5902020210339
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount