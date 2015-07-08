Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-19-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ABERNATHY, SHANEEN REQUEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/4/1974
Height 5.2
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-19 02:00:00
Court Case 5902019226687
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name NICHOLAS, JAMELL JOVON
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/1/1988
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-19 11:03:00
Court Case 5902020210300
Charge Description OPERATE VEH NO INS
Bond Amount 625.00

Name TAYLOR, MAJOR H
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/13/1969
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-19 15:35:00
Court Case 5902020210288
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name ELMORE, OCTAVIOUS EDWARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/2/1988
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-19 04:31:00
Court Case 5902020210216
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name STEELE, BRANDON TYRAE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/18/1991
Height 6.0
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-19 09:19:00
Court Case 5902020210297
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 750.00

Name CRAWFORD, AARON CARSON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/23/1991
Height 6.0
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-19 15:25:00
Court Case 5902020210339
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount