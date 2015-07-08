Below are the Union County arrests for 03-19-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Howery, Adam Trevor
Arrest Date 03/19/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Howery, Adam Trevor (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 200 S Potter Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 3/19/2020 18:25.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Polk, Katrine Patrice
Arrest Date 03/19/2020
Court Case 202001899
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Polk, Katrine Patrice (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 404 Tucker St, Monroe, NC, on 3/19/2020 22:45.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Crump, Charles Jackson
Arrest Date 03/19/2020
Court Case 202002196
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Crump, Charles Jackson (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1016 Council Fire Cir, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/19/2020 22:57.
Arresting Officer Luisa, T J

Name Slaughter, Harrison Lewis
Arrest Date 03/19/2020
Court Case 202002196
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Slaughter, Harrison Lewis (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1004 Haven Ln, County: Birth, NC, on 3/19/2020 22:59.
Arresting Officer Luisa, T J

Name Brown, Frankie Lyman
Arrest Date 03-19-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Brown, Frankie Lyman (B /M/53) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/miller St, Monroe, on 3/19/2020 2:42:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Pace, Myles Daylan
Arrest Date 03-19-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Pace, Myles Daylan (B /M/22) Cited on Charge of Fail To Burn Headlamp Between Sunset And Sunrise, at 1799 Dickerson Blvd/commerce Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/19/2020 3:52:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E