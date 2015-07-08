Below are the Union County arrests for 03-19-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Howery, Adam Trevor
|Arrest Date
|03/19/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Howery, Adam Trevor (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 200 S Potter Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 3/19/2020 18:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Polk, Katrine Patrice
|Arrest Date
|03/19/2020
|Court Case
|202001899
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Polk, Katrine Patrice (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 404 Tucker St, Monroe, NC, on 3/19/2020 22:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Crump, Charles Jackson
|Arrest Date
|03/19/2020
|Court Case
|202002196
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Crump, Charles Jackson (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1016 Council Fire Cir, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/19/2020 22:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, T J
|Name
|Slaughter, Harrison Lewis
|Arrest Date
|03/19/2020
|Court Case
|202002196
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Slaughter, Harrison Lewis (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1004 Haven Ln, County: Birth, NC, on 3/19/2020 22:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, T J
|Name
|Brown, Frankie Lyman
|Arrest Date
|03-19-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Brown, Frankie Lyman (B /M/53) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/miller St, Monroe, on 3/19/2020 2:42:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Pace, Myles Daylan
|Arrest Date
|03-19-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Pace, Myles Daylan (B /M/22) Cited on Charge of Fail To Burn Headlamp Between Sunset And Sunrise, at 1799 Dickerson Blvd/commerce Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/19/2020 3:52:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E