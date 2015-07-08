Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-20-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HARRIS, JAYLYUNN TEONTE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/24/1998
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-20 00:43:00
|Court Case
|5902020210375
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SINGLETON, GREGORY JEREMY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/3/1995
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-20 09:14:00
|Court Case
|8902018703639
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS (M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SULLIVAN, JOHNNY MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/5/2001
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-20 13:20:00
|Court Case
|5902020210442
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MOFFETT, MALIKAH DIANNE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/11/1990
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-20 01:15:00
|Court Case
|5902020207821
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|GADSON, JUSTIN MIKAL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/2/1987
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-20 06:31:00
|Court Case
|5902020210403
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|WHITLOCK, JAMES DARNELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/16/1974
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-20 13:50:00
|Court Case
|5902020210362
|Charge Description
|CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00