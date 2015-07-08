Below are the Union County arrests for 03-21-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Sadler, Jason Derek Lars
|Arrest Date
|03/21/2020
|Court Case
|202002223
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 6) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Sadler, Jason Derek Lars (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 6) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 2628 E Monroe Exwy, Monroe, NC, on 3/21/2020 00:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Ritch, Justin Neal
|Arrest Date
|03/21/2020
|Court Case
|202000217
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
|Description
|Ritch, Justin Neal (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 1955 Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 3/21/2020 01:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Wrenn, M G
|Name
|Wilson, Antonio Gerard
|Arrest Date
|03/21/2020
|Court Case
|202001920
|Charge
|1) Awdw Other Weapon (M) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Wilson, Antonio Gerard (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw Other Weapon (M) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/21/2020 04:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S
|Name
|Stephens, Terrance Leon
|Arrest Date
|03/21/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Exp. Registration) (M),
|Description
|Stephens, Terrance Leon (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (exp. Registration) (M), at 12047 Guion Ln, Stallings, NC, on 3/21/2020 05:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J
|Name
|Collins, James Stanley
|Arrest Date
|03/21/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Collins, James Stanley (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 5115 Old Pageland Marshville Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/21/2020 09:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|Stevens, Dedric Terille
|Arrest Date
|03/21/2020
|Court Case
|202002239
|Charge
|1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) / (F), 4) Speeding (M), And 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Stevens, Dedric Terille (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) / (F), 4) Speeding (M), and 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 7199 E Marshville Blvd/unarco Rd, Marshville, NC, on 3/21/2020 17:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W