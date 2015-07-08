Below are the Union County arrests for 03-21-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Sadler, Jason Derek Lars
Arrest Date 03/21/2020
Court Case 202002223
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 6) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Sadler, Jason Derek Lars (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 6) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 2628 E Monroe Exwy, Monroe, NC, on 3/21/2020 00:46.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Ritch, Justin Neal
Arrest Date 03/21/2020
Court Case 202000217
Charge Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
Description Ritch, Justin Neal (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 1955 Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 3/21/2020 01:45.
Arresting Officer Wrenn, M G

Name Wilson, Antonio Gerard
Arrest Date 03/21/2020
Court Case 202001920
Charge 1) Awdw Other Weapon (M) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Wilson, Antonio Gerard (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw Other Weapon (M) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/21/2020 04:01.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S

Name Stephens, Terrance Leon
Arrest Date 03/21/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Exp. Registration) (M),
Description Stephens, Terrance Leon (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (exp. Registration) (M), at 12047 Guion Ln, Stallings, NC, on 3/21/2020 05:48.
Arresting Officer Hofford, N J

Name Collins, James Stanley
Arrest Date 03/21/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Collins, James Stanley (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 5115 Old Pageland Marshville Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/21/2020 09:10.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M

Name Stevens, Dedric Terille
Arrest Date 03/21/2020
Court Case 202002239
Charge 1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) / (F), 4) Speeding (M), And 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Stevens, Dedric Terille (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) / (F), 4) Speeding (M), and 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 7199 E Marshville Blvd/unarco Rd, Marshville, NC, on 3/21/2020 17:57.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W