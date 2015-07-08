Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-22-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BUTTS, DEVIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/26/1991
Height 5.8
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-22 09:51:00
Court Case 5902019215632
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name ROBINSON, RODNEY TAVON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/6/1997
Height 5.6
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-22 16:31:00
Court Case 5902020210675
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name WHITE, ANDRE LAMONT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/13/1978
Height 5.7
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-22 10:20:00
Court Case 5902018239575
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name NAYLOR, COLTON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/29/1996
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-22 11:07:00
Court Case 5902020210609
Charge Description POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BENNETT, JOHNATHAN MICHAEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/26/1999
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-22 00:24:00
Court Case 5902020210616
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MCCOY, ALFRED
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/3/1974
Height 5.6
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-22 12:01:00
Court Case 5902020210309
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00