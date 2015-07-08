Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-22-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BUTTS, DEVIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/26/1991
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-22 09:51:00
|Court Case
|5902019215632
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|ROBINSON, RODNEY TAVON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/6/1997
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-22 16:31:00
|Court Case
|5902020210675
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WHITE, ANDRE LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/13/1978
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-22 10:20:00
|Court Case
|5902018239575
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|NAYLOR, COLTON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/29/1996
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-22 11:07:00
|Court Case
|5902020210609
|Charge Description
|POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BENNETT, JOHNATHAN MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/26/1999
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-22 00:24:00
|Court Case
|5902020210616
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCCOY, ALFRED
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/3/1974
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-22 12:01:00
|Court Case
|5902020210309
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00