Below are the Union County arrests for 03-22-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Nilvi, Harsherpal Singh
Arrest Date 03/22/2020
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Nilvi, Harsherpal Singh (O /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 7007 Three Wood Dr, Stallings, NC, on 3/22/2020 00:42.
Arresting Officer Weeks, S C

Name Brooks, Yvonda Nicole
Arrest Date 03/22/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Speeding (M),
Description Brooks, Yvonda Nicole (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Speeding (M), at Hwy 74, Stallings, NC, on 3/22/2020 01:40.
Arresting Officer Purser, B W

Name Crowder, Randy Lee
Arrest Date 03/22/2020
Court Case 202002244
Charge Disorderly Conduct (M),
Description Crowder, Randy Lee (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Disorderly Conduct (M), at 610 Funderburk Rd, Wingate, NC, on 3/22/2020 02:09.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Allen, Jaqavis Montell
Arrest Date 03/22/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Allen, Jaqavis Montell (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at Us 601, Monroe, NC, on 3/22/2020 02:09.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M

Name Nguyen, Han Ngoc
Arrest Date 03/22/2020
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Nguyen, Han Ngoc (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1100 Giacomo Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/22/2020 04:03.
Arresting Officer Belk, D W

Name Tracy, Kevin Michael
Arrest Date 03/22/2020
Court Case 202002253
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Tracy, Kevin Michael (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/22/2020 15:47.
Arresting Officer Barnette, C A