Below are the Union County arrests for 03-22-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Nilvi, Harsherpal Singh
|Arrest Date
|03/22/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Nilvi, Harsherpal Singh (O /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 7007 Three Wood Dr, Stallings, NC, on 3/22/2020 00:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Weeks, S C
|Name
|Brooks, Yvonda Nicole
|Arrest Date
|03/22/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Brooks, Yvonda Nicole (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Speeding (M), at Hwy 74, Stallings, NC, on 3/22/2020 01:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, B W
|Name
|Crowder, Randy Lee
|Arrest Date
|03/22/2020
|Court Case
|202002244
|Charge
|Disorderly Conduct (M),
|Description
|Crowder, Randy Lee (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Disorderly Conduct (M), at 610 Funderburk Rd, Wingate, NC, on 3/22/2020 02:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Allen, Jaqavis Montell
|Arrest Date
|03/22/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Allen, Jaqavis Montell (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at Us 601, Monroe, NC, on 3/22/2020 02:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M
|Name
|Nguyen, Han Ngoc
|Arrest Date
|03/22/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Nguyen, Han Ngoc (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1100 Giacomo Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/22/2020 04:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, D W
|Name
|Tracy, Kevin Michael
|Arrest Date
|03/22/2020
|Court Case
|202002253
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Tracy, Kevin Michael (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/22/2020 15:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnette, C A