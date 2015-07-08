Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-23-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DANIELS, CLARENCE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/29/1976
Height 5.10
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-23 08:33:00
Court Case 5902020210723
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HUGHEY, SABIAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/9/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-23 10:00:00
Court Case 5902020208710
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name LOMBARDINO, ADRIANE MICHELLE
Arrest Type
DOB 6/20/1980
Height 5.3
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-23 08:41:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ONATSHUKA, CHARLY YUNE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/8/1985
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-23 14:03:00
Court Case 5902020210749
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name ROBINSON, RODNEY VALDERICK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/17/1964
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-23 07:57:00
Court Case 5902020207472
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name FUNDERBURK, QUANDARIUS ANTONIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/8/1999
Height 5.7
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-23 14:08:00
Court Case 5902020209863
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount