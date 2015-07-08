Below are the Union County arrests for 03-23-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hardin, David William
|Arrest Date
|03/23/2020
|Court Case
|202001978
|Charge
|Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F),
|Description
|Hardin, David William (W /M/62) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F), at 1204 Fairley Av, Monroe, NC, on 3/23/2020 16:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Hailey, D
|Name
|Sanders, Najee
|Arrest Date
|03/23/2020
|Court Case
|202001968
|Charge
|1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 2) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 3) Poss 5+ Counterfiet Instrument (F), 4) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 5) Att Obtain Prop False Pretense (F), And 6) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Sanders, Najee (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 2) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 3) Poss 5+ Counterfiet Instrument (F), 4) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 5) Att Obtain Prop False Pretense (F), and 6) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/23/2020 16:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, K J
|Name
|Hall, Clarence Lorenzo
|Arrest Date
|03/23/2020
|Court Case
|202001982
|Charge
|Fugitive(Georgia), F (F),
|Description
|Hall, Clarence Lorenzo (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive(georgia), F (F), at 706 Sinclair Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/23/2020 19:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Turpin, Kenan Bledsoe
|Arrest Date
|03/23/2020
|Court Case
|202001986
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 2) Poss Synthetic Cannabinoid (F), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Turpin, Kenan Bledsoe (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 2) Poss Synthetic Cannabinoid (F), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 2120 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/23/2020 22:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Hall, Clarence Lorenzo
|Arrest Date
|03/23/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Simple Assault (M), 3) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M), And 4) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Hall, Clarence Lorenzo (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Simple Assault (M), 3) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M), and 4) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/23/2020 22:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Wadsworth, Abdul Muta
|Arrest Date
|03/23/2020
|Court Case
|202001987
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Wadsworth, Abdul Muta (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1620 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/23/2020 22:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Pezzello, C M