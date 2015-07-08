Below are the Union County arrests for 03-23-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hardin, David William
Arrest Date 03/23/2020
Court Case 202001978
Charge Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F),
Description Hardin, David William (W /M/62) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F), at 1204 Fairley Av, Monroe, NC, on 3/23/2020 16:28.
Arresting Officer Hailey, D

Name Sanders, Najee
Arrest Date 03/23/2020
Court Case 202001968
Charge 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 2) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 3) Poss 5+ Counterfiet Instrument (F), 4) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 5) Att Obtain Prop False Pretense (F), And 6) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Sanders, Najee (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 2) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 3) Poss 5+ Counterfiet Instrument (F), 4) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 5) Att Obtain Prop False Pretense (F), and 6) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/23/2020 16:43.
Arresting Officer Purser, K J

Name Hall, Clarence Lorenzo
Arrest Date 03/23/2020
Court Case 202001982
Charge Fugitive(Georgia), F (F),
Description Hall, Clarence Lorenzo (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive(georgia), F (F), at 706 Sinclair Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/23/2020 19:44.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Turpin, Kenan Bledsoe
Arrest Date 03/23/2020
Court Case 202001986
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 2) Poss Synthetic Cannabinoid (F), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Turpin, Kenan Bledsoe (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 2) Poss Synthetic Cannabinoid (F), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 2120 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/23/2020 22:47.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Hall, Clarence Lorenzo
Arrest Date 03/23/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Simple Assault (M), 3) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M), And 4) Surrender Of Surety (M),
Description Hall, Clarence Lorenzo (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Simple Assault (M), 3) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M), and 4) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/23/2020 22:54.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Wadsworth, Abdul Muta
Arrest Date 03/23/2020
Court Case 202001987
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Wadsworth, Abdul Muta (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1620 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/23/2020 22:55.
Arresting Officer Pezzello, C M