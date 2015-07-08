Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-24-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BLACKMOORE, KEVIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/11/1981
Height 6.3
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-24 09:15:00
Court Case 5902020210719
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name RUIZ, RASHAD E
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/25/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-24 16:20:00
Court Case 5902020210868
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name BYERS, ANTONIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/6/2000
Height 6.0
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-24 09:45:00
Court Case 5902020203863
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name SLAGLE, ELEANOR PEARL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/12/1973
Height 5.3
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-24 14:50:00
Court Case 5902020210859
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name FRANCO, MELANIE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/31/1995
Height 5.2
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-24 00:02:00
Court Case 5902020210801
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name CLEMONS, JOSHUA
Arrest Type
DOB 11/16/1980
Height 5.7
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-24 12:14:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount