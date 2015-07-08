Below are the Union County arrests for 03-24-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Wilson, Christopher Todd
Arrest Date 03/24/2020
Court Case 202002297
Charge Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F),
Description Wilson, Christopher Todd (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), at 3116 Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 3/24/2020 12:40.
Arresting Officer Stroud, D C

Name Pister, Aya Marie
Arrest Date 03/24/2020
Court Case 202002291
Charge 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Pister, Aya Marie (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/24/2020 13:23.
Arresting Officer Brett, L A

Name Buchanan, Markus Andre
Arrest Date 03/24/2020
Court Case
Charge Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F),
Description Buchanan, Markus Andre (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/24/2020 14:19.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Allen, Prentice Ignatious
Arrest Date 03/24/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Allen, Prentice Ignatious (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/24/2020 14:25.
Arresting Officer Miller, J N

Name Burke, Eli Joseph
Arrest Date 03/24/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Prob Viol, Fel Larceny) (F) And 2) H/I Felony Probation Violation (F),
Description Burke, Eli Joseph (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (prob Viol, Fel Larceny) (F) and 2) H/i Felony Probation Violation (F), at 14 John Lane, Aiken, SC, on 3/24/2020 15:37.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Zdragatu, Dennis
Arrest Date 03/24/2020
Court Case
Charge Discharge Weapon Occupied Prop, F (F),
Description Zdragatu, Dennis (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Discharge Weapon Occupied Prop, F (F), at 5104 Duncan Rd, Unionville, NC, on 3/24/2020 20:43.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T