Below are the Union County arrests for 03-24-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Wilson, Christopher Todd
|Arrest Date
|03/24/2020
|Court Case
|202002297
|Charge
|Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F),
|Description
|Wilson, Christopher Todd (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), at 3116 Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 3/24/2020 12:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Stroud, D C
|Name
|Pister, Aya Marie
|Arrest Date
|03/24/2020
|Court Case
|202002291
|Charge
|1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Pister, Aya Marie (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/24/2020 13:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Brett, L A
|Name
|Buchanan, Markus Andre
|Arrest Date
|03/24/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F),
|Description
|Buchanan, Markus Andre (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/24/2020 14:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Allen, Prentice Ignatious
|Arrest Date
|03/24/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Allen, Prentice Ignatious (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/24/2020 14:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Miller, J N
|Name
|Burke, Eli Joseph
|Arrest Date
|03/24/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Prob Viol, Fel Larceny) (F) And 2) H/I Felony Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Burke, Eli Joseph (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (prob Viol, Fel Larceny) (F) and 2) H/i Felony Probation Violation (F), at 14 John Lane, Aiken, SC, on 3/24/2020 15:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Zdragatu, Dennis
|Arrest Date
|03/24/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Discharge Weapon Occupied Prop, F (F),
|Description
|Zdragatu, Dennis (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Discharge Weapon Occupied Prop, F (F), at 5104 Duncan Rd, Unionville, NC, on 3/24/2020 20:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T