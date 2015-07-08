Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-25-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GLADDEN, DAREONTAE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/19/1999
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-25 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020210929
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BONOS, ANTHONY NICHOLAS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/28/1961
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-25 16:11:00
|Court Case
|5902020210960
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PROCTOR, CHIQUITA MARIA
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|3/29/1976
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-25 12:44:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Parole Violation
|Bond Amount
|Name
|EARL, JEROME DORIAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/1/1993
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-25 14:56:00
|Court Case
|5902020210961
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|REYNOLDS, RONNIE LYNDELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/4/1999
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-25 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020210928
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GARCIA, ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/13/1992
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|148
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-25 16:56:00
|Court Case
|5902020210965
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount