Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-25-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GLADDEN, DAREONTAE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/19/1999
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-25 11:00:00
Court Case 5902020210929
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name BONOS, ANTHONY NICHOLAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/28/1961
Height 5.6
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-25 16:11:00
Court Case 5902020210960
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name PROCTOR, CHIQUITA MARIA
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 3/29/1976
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-25 12:44:00
Court Case
Charge Description Parole Violation
Bond Amount

Name EARL, JEROME DORIAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/1/1993
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-25 14:56:00
Court Case 5902020210961
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name REYNOLDS, RONNIE LYNDELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/4/1999
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-25 11:00:00
Court Case 5902020210928
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name GARCIA, ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/13/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 148
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-25 16:56:00
Court Case 5902020210965
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount