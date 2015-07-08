Below are the Union County arrests for 03-25-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Allen, Joshua Tramaine
Arrest Date 03/25/2020
Court Case 202002001
Charge Non-Support Of Children (M),
Description Allen, Joshua Tramaine (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Non-support Of Children (M), at 1828 N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 3/25/2020 06:55.
Arresting Officer Forbis, J

Name Bryant, Jordan Devante
Arrest Date 03/25/2020
Court Case 202002002
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Bryant, Jordan Devante (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1710 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 3/25/2020 08:18.
Arresting Officer Kilian, R L

Name Davis, Tammy Renee
Arrest Date 03/25/2020
Court Case 202002212
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Davis, Tammy Renee (B /F/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 2828 Gray Fox Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/25/2020 09:20.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Sudama, Kai A
Arrest Date 03/25/2020
Court Case
Charge Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F),
Description Sudama, Kai A (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, MD, on 3/25/2020 15:03.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Morgan, Christopher Dewayne
Arrest Date 03/25/2020
Court Case
Charge Pre-Signed Waiver (F),
Description Morgan, Christopher Dewayne (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Pre-signed Waiver (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/25/2020 15:25.
Arresting Officer Stewart, J R

Name Bloomfield, Christopher
Arrest Date 03/25/2020
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Bloomfield, Christopher (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 7213 Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 3/25/2020 16:46.
Arresting Officer Belk, C B