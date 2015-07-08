Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-26-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BROWN, JOE NATHAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/5/1968
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-26 10:22:00
|Court Case
|5902020211033
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MASON, RONELL FERNANDEZ
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/17/1990
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-26 17:17:00
|Court Case
|5902020211102
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LEGETTE, TAVARES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/10/1978
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-26 00:47:00
|Court Case
|5902020210552
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HOPKINS, AMANDA JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/24/1987
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|187
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-26 10:58:00
|Court Case
|5902020211030
|Charge Description
|AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|HATCHER, DAMONTE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/5/1998
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-26 01:34:00
|Court Case
|5902020210997
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|GREGORY, VERNARD ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/22/1986
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-26 11:36:00
|Court Case
|5902020211011
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|3750.00