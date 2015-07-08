Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-26-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BROWN, JOE NATHAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/5/1968
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-26 10:22:00
Court Case 5902020211033
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MASON, RONELL FERNANDEZ
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/17/1990
Height 6.2
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-26 17:17:00
Court Case 5902020211102
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name LEGETTE, TAVARES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/10/1978
Height 6.2
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-26 00:47:00
Court Case 5902020210552
Charge Description ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M)
Bond Amount

Name HOPKINS, AMANDA JAMES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/24/1987
Height 5.6
Weight 187
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-26 10:58:00
Court Case 5902020211030
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name HATCHER, DAMONTE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/5/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-26 01:34:00
Court Case 5902020210997
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GREGORY, VERNARD ANTHONY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/22/1986
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-26 11:36:00
Court Case 5902020211011
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 3750.00