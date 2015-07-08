Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-27-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BROZ, MAREK
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/23/1975
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-27 02:59:00
|Court Case
|5902020211133
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JONES, TRAVIS SANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/15/1992
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-27 14:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020211202
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|BLAKENEY, NAQONNA ELAINE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/15/1982
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-27 04:16:00
|Court Case
|5902020211139
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MORRISON, CHARLTON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/13/1981
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-27 16:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020211204
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|KELLY, LETISHAL JUANITA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/22/1978
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-27 05:08:00
|Court Case
|5902020210480
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WHITE, MACKENZIE NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/9/1996
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-27 14:15:00
|Court Case
|5902020211162
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00