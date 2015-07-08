Below are the Union County arrests for 03-27-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Pate, Antoinette
Arrest Date 03/27/2020
Court Case 202002046
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 3) Criminal Contempt (M),
Description Pate, Antoinette (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 3) Criminal Contempt (M), at 3223 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 3/27/2020 13:18.
Arresting Officer Hailey, D

Name Taylor, Shawn Eugene
Arrest Date 03/27/2020
Court Case 202002052
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Taylor, Shawn Eugene (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 528 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/27/2020 16:55.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S

Name Fletcher, Melody Searsey
Arrest Date 03/27/2020
Court Case 202002377
Charge 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Fletcher, Melody Searsey (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 619 N Elm St, Marshville, NC, on 3/27/2020 19:53.
Arresting Officer Gross, I

Name Covington, Michael Lorenzo
Arrest Date 03/27/2020
Court Case 202002056
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), 5) Driving While Impaired (M), 6) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), 7) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 8) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F),
Description Covington, Michael Lorenzo (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 5) Driving While Impaired (M), 6) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), 7) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 8) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), at 899 N Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 3/27/2020 21:46.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Mahoney, Richard Deon
Arrest Date 03/27/2020
Court Case 202002057
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Mahoney, Richard Deon (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1004 N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 3/27/2020 22:37.
Arresting Officer Ricketts, T

Name Westmorland, Troy James
Arrest Date 03/27/2020
Court Case 202002058
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Westmorland, Troy James (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 814 Circle Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/27/2020 22:46.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A