Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-28-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CUTKELVIN, GLENFORD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/6/2001
Height 5.7
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-28 05:59:00
Court Case 5902020211258
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount

Name MCCULLOUGH, NATALY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/30/1988
Height 5.5
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-28 08:45:00
Court Case 5902020211259
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name SMITH, ALICIA RUTH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/14/1975
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-28 06:18:00
Court Case 5902020211261
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name CROUCH, NIGEL JACOBY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/15/2000
Height 6.7
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-28 09:06:00
Court Case 5902020211264
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount

Name MOORE, LAZONTE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/4/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-28 10:45:00
Court Case 5902020211144
Charge Description ASSAULT PHY INJ EMERGENCY PRSN
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BAUTISTA, JOSE A
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/23/1989
Height 5.8
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-28 12:35:00
Court Case 5902020211263
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A CHILD UNDER 12
Bond Amount 1000.00