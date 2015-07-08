Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-29-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MCKINNEY, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/26/1989
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-29 00:50:00
|Court Case
|5902020211307
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BROOKS, SHANIYAH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/22/1996
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-29 01:04:00
|Court Case
|5902020211321
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MARTIN, GERALD ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/12/1972
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-29 03:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020211310
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TOLBERT, DOMINQUE STARLA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/26/1984
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-29 00:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020211316
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COOPER, KENTRELL LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/11/1982
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-29 03:03:00
|Court Case
|5902020211331
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|PEREYRA-NANDAYAPA, DANIEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/30/1982
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-29 00:27:00
|Court Case
|5902020211303
|Charge Description
|MURDER
|Bond Amount