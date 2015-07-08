Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-29-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MCKINNEY, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/26/1989
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-29 00:50:00
Court Case 5902020211307
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BROOKS, SHANIYAH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/22/1996
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-29 01:04:00
Court Case 5902020211321
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MARTIN, GERALD ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/12/1972
Height 5.7
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-29 03:00:00
Court Case 5902020211310
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name TOLBERT, DOMINQUE STARLA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/26/1984
Height 5.6
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-29 00:00:00
Court Case 5902020211316
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name COOPER, KENTRELL LAMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/11/1982
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-29 03:03:00
Court Case 5902020211331
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name PEREYRA-NANDAYAPA, DANIEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/30/1982
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-29 00:27:00
Court Case 5902020211303
Charge Description MURDER
Bond Amount