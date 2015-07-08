Below are the Union County arrests for 03-29-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Dubose, Keyshon Dajon
|Arrest Date
|03/29/2020
|Court Case
|202002087
|Charge
|Probation Violation, F (F),
|Description
|Dubose, Keyshon Dajon (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, F (F), at 921 Hart St, Monroe, NC, on 3/29/2020 11:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Dubose, Keyshon Dajon
|Arrest Date
|03/29/2020
|Court Case
|202002088
|Charge
|Probation Violation, F (M),
|Description
|Dubose, Keyshon Dajon (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, F (M), at 921 Hart St, Monroe, NC, on 3/29/2020 11:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Warren, Alton Benjamin
|Arrest Date
|03/29/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Warren, Alton Benjamin (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3014 Love Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 3/29/2020 12:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Vanhoose, Alan Wayne
|Arrest Date
|03/29/2020
|Court Case
|202002093
|Charge
|Fugitive (South Carolina), F (F),
|Description
|Vanhoose, Alan Wayne (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (south Carolina), F (F), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/29/2020 13:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Vanhoose, Alan Wayne
|Arrest Date
|03/29/2020
|Court Case
|202002091
|Charge
|1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Vanhoose, Alan Wayne (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/29/2020 13:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Chino, Agustin Godinez
|Arrest Date
|03/29/2020
|Court Case
|202002095
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Chino, Agustin Godinez (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 6628 Idlewild Rd, Charlotte, NC, on 3/29/2020 14:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Chaney, D