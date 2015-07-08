Below are the Union County arrests for 03-29-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Dubose, Keyshon Dajon
Arrest Date 03/29/2020
Court Case 202002087
Charge Probation Violation, F (F),
Description Dubose, Keyshon Dajon (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, F (F), at 921 Hart St, Monroe, NC, on 3/29/2020 11:12.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Dubose, Keyshon Dajon
Arrest Date 03/29/2020
Court Case 202002088
Charge Probation Violation, F (M),
Description Dubose, Keyshon Dajon (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, F (M), at 921 Hart St, Monroe, NC, on 3/29/2020 11:12.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Warren, Alton Benjamin
Arrest Date 03/29/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Warren, Alton Benjamin (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3014 Love Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 3/29/2020 12:21.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Vanhoose, Alan Wayne
Arrest Date 03/29/2020
Court Case 202002093
Charge Fugitive (South Carolina), F (F),
Description Vanhoose, Alan Wayne (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (south Carolina), F (F), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/29/2020 13:38.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Vanhoose, Alan Wayne
Arrest Date 03/29/2020
Court Case 202002091
Charge 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Vanhoose, Alan Wayne (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/29/2020 13:44.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Chino, Agustin Godinez
Arrest Date 03/29/2020
Court Case 202002095
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Chino, Agustin Godinez (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 6628 Idlewild Rd, Charlotte, NC, on 3/29/2020 14:54.
Arresting Officer Chaney, D