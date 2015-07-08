Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-30-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GREEN, ERIC ADAM
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/15/1983
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-30 00:12:00
|Court Case
|5902020211377
|Charge Description
|AWDWIKISI
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|BELTON, KALEEB DOMINIQUE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/6/1999
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-30 07:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020210832
|Charge Description
|AWDW INTENT TO KILL
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|NANCE, DONTERRIUS LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/23/1995
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-30 00:18:00
|Court Case
|5902020211380
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|LATTA, LAJAFFA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/3/1996
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|132
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-30 11:49:00
|Court Case
|5902020211399
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SMITH, DERRICK LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/22/1978
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-30 04:20:00
|Court Case
|5902018242399
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ATKINSON, MARKEL ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/13/1997
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-30 11:50:00
|Court Case
|5902019236536
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|10000.00