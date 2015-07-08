Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-30-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GREEN, ERIC ADAM
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/15/1983
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-30 00:12:00
Court Case 5902020211377
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name BELTON, KALEEB DOMINIQUE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/6/1999
Height 6.1
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-30 07:30:00
Court Case 5902020210832
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name NANCE, DONTERRIUS LAMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/23/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-30 00:18:00
Court Case 5902020211380
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name LATTA, LAJAFFA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/3/1996
Height 5.0
Weight 132
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-30 11:49:00
Court Case 5902020211399
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SMITH, DERRICK LAMONT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/22/1978
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-30 04:20:00
Court Case 5902018242399
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ATKINSON, MARKEL ANTHONY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/13/1997
Height 6.2
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-30 11:50:00
Court Case 5902019236536
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 10000.00