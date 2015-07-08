Below are the Union County arrests for 03-30-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Collins, Ernest Eugene
|Arrest Date
|03/30/2020
|Court Case
|202002105
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Felony Possess Sch Vi Cs (F), And 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
|Description
|Collins, Ernest Eugene (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Felony Possess Sch Vi Cs (F), and 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 1808 Williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/30/2020 06:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
|Arrest Date
|03-30-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 02:00, 3/30/2020 and 02:05, 3/30/2020. Reported: 02:05, 3/30/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, W C
|Name
|Mahoney, Richard Deon
|Arrest Date
|03/30/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Mahoney, Richard Deon (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/30/2020 10:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|03-30-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile ( / / ) VICTIM of Pwisd Of Marijuana (C), at 1808 Williams Rd, Monroe, NC, between 05:40, 3/30/2020 and 05:41, 3/30/2020. Reported: 05:41, 3/30/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S
|Name
|Hancock, Brian Emmanuel
|Arrest Date
|03/30/2020
|Court Case
|202002428
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Hancock, Brian Emmanuel (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 917 Clark St, Wingate, NC, on 3/30/2020 13:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault Inflicting Injury
|Arrest Date
|03-30-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (C), at [Address], on 08:30, 3/30/2020. Reported: 08:30, 3/30/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M