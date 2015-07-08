Below are the Union County arrests for 03-30-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Collins, Ernest Eugene
Arrest Date 03/30/2020
Court Case 202002105
Charge 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Felony Possess Sch Vi Cs (F), And 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
Description Collins, Ernest Eugene (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Felony Possess Sch Vi Cs (F), and 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 1808 Williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/30/2020 06:20.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
Arrest Date 03-30-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 02:00, 3/30/2020 and 02:05, 3/30/2020. Reported: 02:05, 3/30/2020.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, W C

Name Mahoney, Richard Deon
Arrest Date 03/30/2020
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Mahoney, Richard Deon (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/30/2020 10:26.
Arresting Officer Philemon, J D

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 03-30-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile ( / / ) VICTIM of Pwisd Of Marijuana (C), at 1808 Williams Rd, Monroe, NC, between 05:40, 3/30/2020 and 05:41, 3/30/2020. Reported: 05:41, 3/30/2020.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S

Name Hancock, Brian Emmanuel
Arrest Date 03/30/2020
Court Case 202002428
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Hancock, Brian Emmanuel (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 917 Clark St, Wingate, NC, on 3/30/2020 13:59.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault Inflicting Injury
Arrest Date 03-30-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (C), at [Address], on 08:30, 3/30/2020. Reported: 08:30, 3/30/2020.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M