Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-31-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PETERJOHN, COLLIN DAVID
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/16/1986
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-31 02:34:00
|Court Case
|5902020211447
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON EMERGENCY PERSONNEL
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|PEREZ, JAVIER
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|2/3/1979
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-31 11:29:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|THOMPKINS, JESSUP
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/28/1999
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-31 08:24:00
|Court Case
|8302020050686
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|PORTER, ANTONIUS OSAS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/15/1990
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-31 02:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020206907
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LYTLE, MITCHELL ALAINE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/31/1988
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-31 12:25:00
|Court Case
|5902020208190
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MORRISON, CHARLTON CLAY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/13/1981
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-03-31 17:50:00
|Court Case
|5902020211472
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount