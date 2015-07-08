Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-31-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PETERJOHN, COLLIN DAVID
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/16/1986
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-31 02:34:00
Court Case 5902020211447
Charge Description ASSAULT ON EMERGENCY PERSONNEL
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name PEREZ, JAVIER
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 2/3/1979
Height 5.5
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-31 11:29:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name THOMPKINS, JESSUP
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/28/1999
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-31 08:24:00
Court Case 8302020050686
Charge Description ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name PORTER, ANTONIUS OSAS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/15/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-31 02:30:00
Court Case 5902020206907
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name LYTLE, MITCHELL ALAINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/31/1988
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-31 12:25:00
Court Case 5902020208190
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount

Name MORRISON, CHARLTON CLAY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/13/1981
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-03-31 17:50:00
Court Case 5902020211472
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount